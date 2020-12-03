Coordinated efforts required to ensure welfare of children: Arikela Devaiah

He convened a review meeting over measures being taken by the departments for education, health and medical services of the children in Asifabad on Thursday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Member of Telangana State Child Rights Commission Arikela Devaiah underlined the need to have coordination among officials of various departments for achieving welfare of children. He convened a review meeting over measures being taken by the departments for education, health and medical services of the children in Asifabad on Thursday.

Devaiah said that the government was implementing a slew of programmes for the welfare of the children and told the officials to render better quality services. He instructed Anganwadi workers to ensure nutritional supplement supplied by the government to each child belonging to tribal habitations. He added that review meetings would be held for every three months.

Collector Rahul Raj said that steps were being taken for eradicating menace of the child labor in the district. He informed that the authorities were working hard to provide education and medical services, besides protecting the health of the children. He told the officials concerned to take preventive measures for safeguarding both children and elderly from being affected by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional Collector Dr Rambabu, District Children and Women Welfare Officer Savitri, DMHO Dr Kumram Balu and many others attended the meeting.

