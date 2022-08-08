Cop murdered in Nandyal by ex-convicts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Representational Image.

Nandyal: A police constable was brutally murdered in Nandyal on Sunday night.

Guduru Surendra Kumar, 37, working as computer operator in Deputy Superintendent of Police office, was returning home on his motorcycle after duty when he was stopped by six ex-convicts who took him in an autorickshaw to Chinnacheruvu area where they stabbed him and left.

The auto driver took Surendra in his vehicle to the police station and narrated the incident.

Surendra died on way to hospital.

Police are on the look out for the criminals against whom Surendra was said to have complained to the Superintendent of Police in the past.