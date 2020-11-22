Corona awareness walk held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Sunday flagged off a run to create awareness about coronavirus. The run was initiated by Hetch Foundation along with Cyberabad Police with an aim to spread awareness about coronavirus, masking and physical distancing, etc.

Jayesh Ranjan said that 30 per cent of new cases reported in Delhi were admitted directly to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and people ought to take precautions to stay safe. “It is the need of the hour for taking all precautions and use mask and follow social distancing,” he said. Dipali Mehta, CEO, Hetch Foundation, and others were present on the occasion.

