Corona warrior’s kin get Rs 50 lakh insurance benefit

Peddapalli: The family of a ward boy of Peddapalli government hospital who died of Covid-19 has received Rs 50 lakh in insurance benefit following the State government’s decision to provide insurance cover to corona warriors in the State.

Baba, who used to work as ward boy in the government hospital, was infected by coronavirus while serving Covid patients and died on August 14. Since the State government is providing insurance facility to

, Baba’s family was eligible for the benefit.

Hospital superintendent Mandala Vasudeva Reddy handed over insurance claim papers to the family members of Baba on Friday.

The Superintendent said Rs 50 lakh was deposited in the bank account of the family members. Besides the insurance, Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia would also be paid to the kin of the deceased, he said.

