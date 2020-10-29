Cotton procurement begins in Adilabad

District Collector Sikta Patnaik stated that the corporation was buying the cotton produce from the farmers, by adhering to provisions

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik said the Cotton Corporation of India will purchase produce from the farmers at Minimum Support Price. She along with MLA Jogu Ramanna formally inaugurated the procurement of the cotton here on Thursday.

Sita stated that the corporation was buying the cotton produce from the farmers, by adhering to provisions. She advised the growers to report their grievances to the district administration mechanism and told the authorities of marketing and CCI to procure the cotton avoiding inconvenience to the growers.

Also read Minister Errabelli formally launches cotton procurement in Warangal

Jogu Ramanna suggested the farmers bring the produce to agriculture market yards after drying it. He sought them to shift it to procurement centres on dates allotted to them. He requested them to extend their cooperation in procuring the cotton. He added that the CCI would pay Rs 5,825 per quintal.

Earlier, a pooja was organised to mark the commencement of the procurement. Adilabad is one of the largest producers of cotton in Asia. The district likely to register a yield of 47.93 lakh quintals with farmers growing the crop in 4,21,343 acres. As many as 10 centres were created for procuring the cotton this year.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Mettu Prahlad, Farmers Agriculture Coordination Committee district president A Bhoja Reddy, District Agriculture Officer Venkat, officials of Marketing and CCI were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .