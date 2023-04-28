Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao centenary celebrations in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s (NTR) centenary celebrations are going to take place in Vijayawada today evening. Nandamuri Balakrishna earlier shared the video message with fans by announcing the 100th birthday of iconic actor and politician NTR will be celebrated grandly on April 28. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Superstar Rajinikanth will be the chief guests at the event. The event will be hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya.

The Balakrishna team is looking into the arrangements. Superstar Rajinikanth also arrived at Vijayawada Airport this morning. NBK personally received Rajinikanth from the Vijayawada airport. However, there is speculation doing the rounds on social media that Jr. NTR was not invited to the event. While Jr. NTR fans are upset with rumors.