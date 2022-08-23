Counter protests by TRS, BJP in Karimnagar

Published: 23 August 22

Karimnagar: Both Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party activists staged counter protests in Karimnagar town on Tuesday. While TRS workers staged a protest against BJP workers’ attack on the house of MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad, saffron party activists registered their protest for arresting BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party workers.

TRS activists led by Mayor Y Sunil Rao burnt the effigy of BJP at Telangana chowk here, for attacking the house of MLC Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday. Meanwhile, BJP workers also burnt the effigy of TRS at Kaman chowk.