Counting begins for Gujarat Assembly polls

For the first half an hour, ballot paper votes will be counted.

By IANS Updated On - 09:43 AM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo.

Gandhinagar: Counting of ballots cast in the Gujarat Assembly elections started on Thursday across 37 centres amid tight security.

Counting of EVM votes will begin from 8.30 a.m.

Candidates with their supporters and counting agents have reached the stations.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said a total of 3,16,06,968 votes will be counted. There are 3 centers, Surat (2), Anand (2), and in rest all districts counting will take place one center each.

She added that there are 182 counting observers, 182 election officers, 494 assistant elections officers, 78 additional elections officers, 71 additional election officers Electronically Transmitted Postal ballot system.

All counting centres are equipped with CCTV cameras.

Out of a total 4,91,35,400 eligible voters, 64.33 per cent cast their ballots, of which 1,69,26,152 were men and 1,46,80,371 women.

In the 2017 general elections, 2,94,64,326 votes were polled, with a voter turnout of 68.39 per cent, of which BJP polled 1,47,24,031, 49.05 per cent votes and 99 seats, whereas Congress polled 1,24,37,661 votes, 41.44 per cent and 77 seats.