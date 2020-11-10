Couple arrested for cheating public in Mancherial

Srirampur Inspector B Koteshwar said the accused were Mutyam Sudhakar and his wife Sulochanam, residents of Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) in Naspur mandal

Mancherial: A couple was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating the public under the guise of operating a chit fund business in Srirampur. Three more accused are still at large.

Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) Inspector K Kumara Swamy said the accused were Mutyam Sudhakar, an employee of SCCL, and his wife Sulochana, residents of CCC in Naspur mandal. Their sons, Prithviraj, Sai Madan and Akhil, who were also booked in the offence, are still at large.

Sudhakar and Sulochana confessed to collecting Rs 3 crore from 85 persons belonging to CCC and different parts of Naspur under the guise of running chit fund business. They admitted to investing the amount in real estate and for higher studies of their sons in foreign countries. They revealed that they wanted to cheat the customers by showing losses.

