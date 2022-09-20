Court orders confiscation of property at Kothagudem RDO office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

The principal senior civil judge G Bhanumathi on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of furniture of Kothagudem revenue division officer The principal senior civil judge G Bhanumathi on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of furniture of Kothagudem revenue division officer

Kothagudem: The principal senior civil judge G Bhanumathi on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of furniture of Kothagudem revenue division officer cum land acquisition officer.

In the year 1994, K Krishnamohan of Paloncha handed over his two acres of land to KTPS located at Paloncha through the then land acquisition officer-cum-revenue divisional officer of Paloncha and for that he was supposed to be paid a sum of Rs 7,21,279. But he was paid only Rs 1,02,700 in 2009.

Also Read NMC gives nod for Kothagudem Medical College admissions

As the balance amount has not been paid till now and the concerned office at Paloncha was merged with Kothagudem revenue divisional office (RDO), the judge ordered to confiscate office tables, computers, chairs, typewriters, fans, tube lights, Bolero car and other items at the Kothagudem office.

Senior advocate Palivela Ganesh Babu argued on behalf of the decree holder.