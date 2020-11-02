Covid-19: 922 new cases and seven fatalities in Telangana

A total of 1,456 persons recovered on Sunday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,21,992 with a recovery rate of 92.12 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 922 new Covid-19 infections and seven fatalities on Sunday taking the overall toll to 1,348 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,40,970. As on Sunday, there were 17,630 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,456 persons recovered on Sunday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,21,992 with a recovery rate of 92.12 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 91.60 per cent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 25,643 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 415 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 43,49,309 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,40,970 have tested positive and 2,21,992 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include seven from Adilabad, 37 from Bhadradri, 256 from areas under GHMC, 31 from Jagtiyal, 12 from Jangaon, six from Bhupalpally, four from Gadwal, one from Kamareddy, 42 from Karimnagar, 31 from Khammam, five from Asifabad, 28 from Mahabubnagar, 22 each from Mahabubabad and Mancherial, 20 from Medak, 40 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 14 from Mulugu, 25 from Nagarkurnool, 33 from Nalgonda, six from Nirmal, 21 from Nizamabad, 16 from Peddapally, 12 from Siricilla, 56 from Rangareddy, 44 from Sangareddy, 33 from Siddipet, 24 from Suryapet, two from Vikarabad, 13 cases each from Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, 37 from Warangal Urban and nine positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

