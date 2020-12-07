Covid-19 could hit men below the belt; erectile dysfunction a long-term complication

Recently, noted infectious diseases expert from United States, Dr. Dena Greyson also warned that men, those who have recovered from Covid-19, could potentially suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Hyderabad: Here is another reason that will motivate individuals, especially men, to wear masks during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It turns out that Covid-19 has the potential to cause erectile dysfunction among men, apart from causing long-term complications in the lungs, hearts and kidneys.

The diminished sexual ability of some male patients, who have managed to recover from Covid-19, was also documented by Italian researchers in the European Society of Sexual Medicine (ESSM) in which they claimed that such individuals do suffer from sexual discomfort and sexual reproductive problems.

Recently, noted infectious diseases expert from United States, Dr. Dena Greyson also warned that men, those who have recovered from Covid-19, could potentially suffer from erectile dysfunction.

“Men could have long-term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that its causes issues in the vasculature. This is something that is a real concern. It’s not just that this virus kills you but can actually cause long-terms, lifelong potentially complications,” Dr. Dena Greyson said while interacting with media outlets in the US.

The long-term healthcare complications of Covid-19 on various organs like heart, brain, kidneys and lungs are very well documented. Given the fact that men of all age groups form nearly 60 percent of Covid-19 infections, the concerns raised by researchers on erectile dysfunction is quite important and grave.

During her media interactions, Dr. Grayson said that SARS-CoV-2 was much deadlier for men and even mild cases of the virus have the potential to cause long-term issues like erectile dysfunction. The researcher warned that individuals must not let their guard down.

In their paper published in European Society of Sexual Medicine (ESSM), researchers from Federico II University, Naples, Italy, are studying and obtaining data on individuals who recover from Covid-19 and their sexual function. In the ESSM report, the Italian researchers noted ‘dramatic decrease in erectile function…. and orgasmic function appeared to worsen’ among some individuals, who had recently recovered from Covid-19.

