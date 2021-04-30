Covid control rooms set up in Kothagudem

A 24X7 Covid control room with helpline number: 08744-241950 was set up at the District Collectorate and another one (08744-246655) at District Medical and Health Office.

Khammam: A special officer was appointed and control rooms were set up to assist the public on Covid-related queries, said Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy.

The Collector held a teleconference with district- and mandal-level officials here on Friday to review the Covid situation in the district. He said a senior doctor, Sujatha, was appointed as the special officer to monitor 22 private hospitals extending Covid-19 treatment.

Daily reports on treatment at private hospitals must be submitted, and Steps must be taken to offer emergency care at both private and government hospitals as about 10% cases require inpatient services, he said. For the past few days, Covid infections had been increasing at an alarming rate, hence people must follow Covid guidelines, he said.

A 24X7 Covid control room with helpline number: 08744-241950 was set up at the District Collectorate and another one (08744-246655) at the District Medical and Health Office. People could call the above numbers if they need any assistance or guidance regarding Covid treatment at private and government hospitals. The calls made to these numbers must be registered, Reddy said.

Mobile numbers of the doctors concerned at Kothagudem, Manugur, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet government hospitals should be made available for the public so that they could seek help in emergencies.

Health officials should ensure adequate supply of oxygen at government hospitals at Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet, which were designated as Covid care centres. Similar measures must be taken at SCCL, ITC and private hospitals, he said.

The Collector stressed the need for spraying of sodium hypochlorite liquid in Covid hotspots. Penalties should be imposed on those who fail to wear masks and come out of home quarantine.

