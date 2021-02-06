Covid fails to hit student placements at UOH

A total of 348 students were placed during 2019-20 in 131 companies whereas the count was 347 during 2018-19, the university said

Hyderabad: While the pandemic affected the socio-economic fabric of countries world-wide, the students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) continued to find placements in good companies with high salary packages. In fact, the number of students placed in 2019-20 surpassed the numbers in 2018-19.

A total of 348 students were placed during 2019-20 in 131 companies whereas the count was 347 during 2018-19, the university said.

Students of 2019-20 have found placements with many leading and reputed companies, laboratories, institutes, institutions, financial institutions, government organisations and publishing and broadcasting. These include Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, ZEE Entertainment, General Electric, Venper Academy, Quadratyx, Sprint Talent, Teradata, Hashedin, HSBC, FIITJEE, ThinCI, Synchrony Financial, One Convergence, EA SPORT, Adobe System, Karadi Path, Zen Technologies, Onix Capital, Bridgei2i, Vignan School, Dr.Reddy’s, Invesco, ShareIT, CommLab and Next Education. Through campus placements the students were offered salaries ranging from Rs 3 lakhs per annum to Rs 43 lakhs per annum.

Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz said, “We are glad to see our students being placed with high salaries even during the Covid19 period. There has also been a continuous increase in the placements for the students from Humanities and Social Sciences with a good package in the past few years.”

