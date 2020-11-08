Covid opened opportunities for startups: Kiran Mazumdar

GITAM Chancellor Prof K Ramakrishna Rao said that GITAM will prepare students to face all kind of challenges

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The pandemic posed huge healthcare challenges but it also opened up a big number of opportunities for every part of the world, particularly Indian Biotech sector, with many startups rising with huge investment flow, observed Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder chairperson Biocon Limited.

Addressing the 11th convocation of the GITAM Deemed to be University virtually, Shaw said that many startups in the Indian biotech sector which could not even attract venture capital or any funding in the past are now finding a large number of investors. She said that many more startups will emerge in the coming days.

GITAM Chancellor Prof K Ramakrishna Rao said that GITAM will prepare students to face all kind of challenges. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna said GITAM is developing its own learning management system to address the university’s expanding needs.

A total of 6,135 UG& PG students and140 PhD students received their degrees on the occasion. As many as 46 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .