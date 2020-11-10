Covid sample collection booth installed at NTPC Ramagundam

It will help the agency workers those who are engaged in the construction of Telangana project and overhauling of Ramagundam station to get corona test at the earliest

Peddapalli: Continuing with its fight against Covid-19 and adhering to the pandemic protocols, National Thermal Power Corporation-Telangana project, installed a virus sample collection booth at the project site on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the sample collection booth, Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana, Sunil Kumar underlined the importance of precaution and detection of corona symptoms at the early stage.

It will help the agency workers those who are engaged in the construction of Telangana project and overhauling of Ramagundam station to get corona test at the earliest.

Chief Medical Office (GM-Medical) Dr Sashmita Dash reiterated NTPC’s sustained efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and added that the new facility would help agency workers to get health checkup as well as Covid test at the site only.

GM (Project) Prasenjit Pal, GM (Mechanical Erection) Ch Murali Krishna as well as employees and hospital staff were present on the occasion.

