Covid vaccine dry run conducted in Mahabubnagar

As part of the dry run to be conducted health care workers and some general public were selected and and they got a text message on Friday to attend the dry run on Saturday

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Mahabubnagar: In a bid prepare the healthcare professional for administering the covid vaccine, officials have conducted the vaccine dru run at three places in the district on Saturday. The dry run was organised at the Government General Hopsital, Neha Shine hospital and at a Primary Health Centre in Janampet locality where 25 to 30 healthcare workers participated in the dry run, officials said.

As part of the dry run to be conducted health care workers and some general public were selected and and they got a text message on Friday to attend the dry run on Saturday. The selected candidates approached the centres and the officials manning the centres had conducted the dry run starting from entering the details of the persons into the software to mock administration of the vaccine.

Officials who monirotred the dry run said the process was simple and the database was also updated successfully, even if aadhar card details were not provided. A report would be prepared on the shortcomings, if any so that action could be initiated by the time vaccine administration is planned and executed, officials said.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .