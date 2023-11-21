CPI activists join BRS in Warangal West

Warangal West MLA and party candidate for the same constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar welcomed them into the party fold.

Hanamkonda: About 30 people from the Communist Party of India (CPI) joined the BRS under the leadership of Karu Upender, President of Telangana Gudise Vasula Sangam and Honorary President Siraboina Karunakar at the BRS party office here on Tuesday.

Warangal West MLA and party candidate for the same constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar welcomed them into the party fold by offering them pink scarves.

On this occasion, he congratulated those who joined the party after seeing the development and welfare of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that the workers’ interests will be protected and they will be offered suitable posts in the party. He detailed the development works undertaken under the BRS rule in his constituency and exuded confidence that he would retain the MLA post.