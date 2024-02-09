CPI MLA Sambhashiva Rao urges government to save Paloncha sponge iron unit

He said the only public sector sponge iron India unit in Telangana taken over by the NMDC in 2010 was facing an uncertain future.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambhashiva Rao said on Friday that the State government should take steps to save the NMDC sponge iron unit in Paloncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district from closure.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in Assembly, he said the only public sector sponge iron India unit in Telangana taken over by the NMDC in 2010 was facing an uncertain future.

The workers and employees of the unit were worried. The Centre did not fulfill the promise of setting up a steel plant at Bayyaram.

The closure of the existing sponge iron unit would be another setback for the State, he cautioned.