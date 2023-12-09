Lone CPI MLA pledges his support to workers and farmers

On Saturday, Kunamneni Sambhashiva Rao, the solitary CPI MLA, pledged to champion the cause of the marginalized and laborers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: The lone CPI MLA, Kunamneni Sambhashiva Rao, said on Saturday he would be the voice of the downtrodden and the workers. He was one among the newly elected MLAs who took oath in the house in the day.

Later speaking to the media, he said a greater responsibility was entrusted to him by the people and it would be fulfilled by all means. Though his victory owed to the electoral alliance of the CPI and the Congress, he said he would continue to fight for the rights of the farmers and the workers.

“I will strive to convince the government on the pressing needs of the people. If needed, I will fight the government to ensure the people of their due,” he said, hoping that the government would deliver all that it had promised as part of the Congress guarantees.

“My presence in the house should help promote my party as well,” he said.