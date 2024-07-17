CPI (M)’s Raghavulu calls for changes in crop loan waiver guidelines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 11:45 AM

Warangal: Stating that the new guidelines issued by the State government with regard to the proposed crop loan waiver would adversely affect farmers, CPI(M) politburo member B V Raghavulu urged the State government to amend the guidelines.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Raghavulu said the way the guidelines were prepared would do a lot of harm to a majority of farmers. He took objection to Rythu Mithra and tenant farmers owning identity cards not being eligible for the waiver and stated that this would adversely impact several tenant and small and marginal farmers.

The senior CPI(M) leader urged the government to immediately initiate changes in the guidelines to include all eligible farmers in the scheme.

“I urge the government to make changes in the guidelines so that all the farmers get the benefit of the scheme. Without including tenant farmers in the scheme, there is no use of it,”he said.

Commenting on the local body polls, he said the State government should conduct Census and caste enumeration before the conduct of the polls.