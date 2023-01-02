CPI opposes One Nation and One Election, demands comprehensive electoral reforms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Opposing the One Nation- One Election concept, the Communist Party of India (CPI) demanded comprehensive electoral reforms, citing that the present electoral system was not free and fair as expected by voters.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said proportional representation system was one dimension but the other was funding. The BJP government introduced the Electoral Bond system and the CPI had vehemently opposed the system and corporate funding of elections, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

BJP was the main party that was reaping benefits of the Electoral Bond system. It had amassed huge amounts through electoral bonds, he said.

“BJP has created a horrific situation in the country, defeating the very purpose of conducting elections. In fact, the Indrajit Gupta Committee had proposed State funding for elections to provide a level playing field to all political parties” said Raja.

While, this proposal was set aside, emphasis was being laid on the One Nation –One Election concept, which was impractical and impossible to implement. India was a multi-party democracy and this concept does not work, he said.

Regarding the Supreme Court verdict on demonetization, the CPI General Secretary said it was a split judgment and not unanimous. This happened with the Economic Weaker Section reservations case as well.

Taking unilateral decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetization. There was no discussion in the Parliament and Reserve Bank of India was also not informed when demonetization was announced, he said.

Unfortunately, not a single objective was achieved through the exercise but for subjecting common people to lot of hardships. The Prime Minister had assured to get black money stashed in banks abroad, curbing terror funding and Rs.15 lakh deposit into each individual’s account. None of these objectives were achieved, he pointed out.

Stating that BJP and RSS were ruining the country with their divisive policies, the CPI General Secretary stressed on the need to put up a united fight to dethrone the Modi Government.

“I appeal to all the secular and democratic forces to join hands and strive for BJP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections,” said Raja.

CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao was present.