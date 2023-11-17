CPI(M) turns worrisome for key contenders from Congress

Unable to secure a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress, the CPI(M) is determined to demonstrate its value in Telangana independently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Failing to reach a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress, the CPI(M) is out to prove what it is worth in Telangana. The party’s nominees were left in the fray after withdrawals in as many as 19 assembly constituencies, as it has decided to go it alone.

Going by its performance in the previous elections, the CPI(M) is considered to be no longer that formidable a force to be reckoned with. But it is out to make its impact felt, at least by scuttling the prospects of key contenders from the Congress in its erstwhile strongholds- especially in Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

Also Read Palair MLA offers free coaching for job aspirants

CPI(M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram is contesting from Palair assembly constituency in Khammam district, while former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy has sought re-election from Miryalguda. Even while the party leadership was in talks with the Congress, it announced its first list of 14 candidates. It added five more segments to the list subsequently.

After finding the Congress too tight-fisted to yield to its demand, the CPI(M) has obviously decided to give a tough time to the rivals in the key constituencies. The CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, was part of the team at the helm of affairs of the Congress tasked with seat sharing.

Bhatti’s Madhira assembly constituency was one of the traditional strongholds of the CPI(M). The constituency was represented by Bodepudi Venkateswar Rao, considered to be the party’s strongman of 80s and 90s. He was also its floor leader in the assembly in the undivided state.

Though its influence was on the wane, the party can make or mar the electoral chances of the rivals. Bodepudi contested rather unsuccessfully from Madhira in 1972, 1977 and 1983. He was elected from the same constituency for three terms ( 1985, 1989 and 1994). CPI(M) leader Katta Venkata Narsaiah was elected twice as MLA from Madhira assembly constituency in 1997, in a by-election after the death of the then sitting MLA and again in 2004 assembly elections.

The party still wields considerable influence in the constituency to upset the calculations of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka who sought reelection form Madhra this time. Bhatti had won with a margin of only 3,567 votes defeating the BRS nominee Lingala Kamalraj in 2018 elections. The CPI(M) nominee Paladugu Bhaskar is in the fray for Madhira this time.

The CPI (M) State secretary, Thammineni Veerabhadram started an intensive campaign in Palair constituency. Congress nominee, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and the sitting MLA Kandala Upender Reddy (BRS) are seriously contending for the seat which was another strong hold of the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) had its candidates pitted even in Khammam, Bhadrachalam(ST) , Aswaropet, Wyra, Yellandu, Sathupally (ST), Miryalaguda, Kodad, Huzurnagar, Munugodu, Nalgonda, Nakirekal, Bhongir, Janagam, Ibrahimpatnam, Pathancheru and Musheerabad constituencies too.