CPI(M) would work to defeat BJP in Munugode by-polls: Veerabadhram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Stating that the CPI (M) has decided to support TRS in Munugode by-elections to defeat BJP, the party secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Wednesday asked the party leaders and cadre to work for victory of TRS candidate in the by-polls.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of Munugode assembly constituency level of the CPI (M) meeting held at Gattuppal, Veerabhadram said that Narendra Modi government has been trying to annihilate social justice and democracy to grab the powers and rights of the states for the last eight years. It also conspired to bring a policy to consider minorities as second citizens of the country. Privatization of public sector units by BJP government had not only impacted the country’s economy, but also effected the job security of lakhs of employees, he added. He reminded that attacks on dalits and women have increased in BJP government. He alleged that the BJP government was misusing sedition laws against those, who would question its policies.

He said that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to create clashes between Hindus and Muslims to increase its strength in the state. Referring to the statement of union Home Minister Amit Shah that TRS government would be toppled in Telangana, if BJP candidate won in Munugode by-polls, he said that union Home Minister had indirectly indicated that BJP would do it by purchasing MLAs and threatening them in the name of raids of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

The CPI(M) would definitely try to stop the BJP from expanding its wings in Telangana, in which Communists waged fight for “bhoomi kosam -bhkuthi kosam” and distributed 10 lakh acres of lands belonging to landlords to the poor.

He conceded that the left parties have weakened in the state due to different reasons. Hence, they have decided not to field a candidate, but support the TRS to avoid division of anti-BJP vote bank in Munugode by-polls.

BJP had no moral right to conduct Telangana Liberation day celebrations, Replying to a question, Veerabhadram said that their party leaders would attend some public meetings of the TRS and also separately conduct two or three public meetings in Munugode assembly constituency. The CPI (M) leaders would separately conduct door to door elections campaign, he added. When his attention was drawn to the statement of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for alliance of TRS, CPI and CPI(M) for the next legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections, he said that his party’s decision to support TRS candidate in Munugode by-polls was just for now.

The CPI(M) has a tradition to take separate decisions for each elections, he added. Veerabhadram also made it clear that BJP had no moral right to conduct Telangana Liberation day celebrations. He alleged that BJP was trying to project Telangana armed struggle as a fight between Hindus and Muslims.