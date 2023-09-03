CPI’s Narayana urges Opposition to boycott Jamili committee

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Narayana said the coming together of the INDIA alliance had worried the ruling BJP, forcing it to set up a panel to explore the feasibility of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Narayana said the coming together of the INDIA alliance had worried the ruling BJP, forcing it to set up a panel to explore the feasibility of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Stating that his party was against the One Nation One Electon concept, CPI national secretary K Narayana called upon opposition parties to boycott the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Narayana said the coming together of the INDIA alliance had worried the ruling BJP, forcing it to set up a panel to explore the feasibility of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

“INDIA alliance has created a challenge. BJP has resorted to such measures out of fear,” he alleged.

Coming down heavily on BJP, the senior CPI leader said the NDA government without discussing the One Nation One Election issue with the opposition parties was trying to bring amendments to the Constitution. The BJP’s graph had started falling in all the States, hence to save the party from a humiliating defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Centre was trying to hold elections simultaneously, he alleged.

“BJP is going to be washed away in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The fear of defeat is forcing BJP leadership to hold jamili elections,”he alleged.