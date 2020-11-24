CREDAI VP gets corona warrior award

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Mancherial: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI), State vice-president V Madhusudan Reddy was presented International Corona Warrior award by Vishwaguru World Records (WWC) for coming to the rescue of daily earners and migrants who were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, by distributing groceries.

He received the award from Ramabagu, managing director of WWC at a function held in Hyderabad on Monday evening.

Madhusudan Reddy was chosen for the award for bringing respite to hundreds of daily wagers and migrants who lost livelihood to the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus from April to July last. He was selected for it for organising blood donation camps for the needy. Significantly, he gave away the groceries by spending money from his pocket.

The vice president was congratulated members of the CREDAI’s Mancherial chapter secretary Amjad Khan, treasurer A Dinesh Kumar and vice president Punnam Chand, joint secretary P Vamshi, executive members Pochamallu, Rajender, Srinivas and Raj Prakash for bagging the award.

