Cricket betting racket busted at Nampally

Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) caught three persons who were organising cricket betting at Red Hills and seized Rs 47,240, four mobile phones and an LCD TV from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided ‘SS Enterprises’ opposite MNJ Cancer Hospital at Red Hills and caught Mahesh Prasad Tiwari (32), Pathakoti Mukesh Kumar (32) and P Vikram (35), who were allegedly organising online cricket betting for the ongoing IPL matches and collecting money from punters, P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force) said. The three persons along with the property were handed over to the Nampally police for further action.

