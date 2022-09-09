Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli’s maiden ton in T20I

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:38 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Kohli raises his bat after scoring a 50.

Hyderabad: King Kohli smashed his maiden international T20I hundred yesterday against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Virat Kohli clubbed 6 sixes and 12 fours in an electrifying 61-ball 122 to help India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs.

His 71st century came after 1020 days as he struggled to score runs due to lack of form. Before this match, he scored his last century in 2019 against Bangladesh.

With this century, Kohli joined Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul as only the fourth batsman in the history of Indian cricket to score a ton in all formats of the game.

He hit 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI centuries in his career, and also equaled Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 centuries.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Champions always back with a bang.Congrats to @imVkohli the all time 🐐 in my https://t.co/3hRRxghUWr thing was missing and he did it in style. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9UouvXmmEx — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 8, 2022

The king is back ! This shows his class , determination & resilience. What an incredible innings by @imVkohli – many many congrats to him ! you always have been and always will be inspirational! #INDvsAFG #AsiaCup2022 — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 8, 2022

Form is temporary…Class is permanent. Always love watching @imVkohli playing..what a brilliant 💯 you are a real king 👍 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 8, 2022

Take a bow @imVkohli form is temporary class is permanent! Fabulous knock 👏 keep shining — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) September 8, 2022

King Kohli is back & in what great form! This century was so well deserved @imVkohli👑 The nation is going to be celebrating this for a long time now! 🙌🏻#ViratKohli #GOAT #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/jUUB63qvbe — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 8, 2022

71! Maybe a new beginning? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2022

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. 💯 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 8, 2022

The tension, pressure or whatever it is, it’s totally missing on Virat Kohli’s face and hence he is playing so freely and confidently. Scoring runs everywhere on the ground. GOAT! #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/sBHOYUrBi7 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/WZWglIZVbu — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 8, 2022