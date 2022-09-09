Friday, Sep 9, 2022
Home | Sport | Cricket Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohlis Maiden Ton In T20i

Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli’s maiden ton in T20I

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 03:38 PM, Fri - 9 September 22
Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli’s maiden ton in T20I
Kohli raises his bat after scoring a 50.

Hyderabad: King Kohli smashed his maiden international T20I hundred yesterday against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Virat Kohli clubbed 6 sixes and 12 fours in an electrifying 61-ball 122 to help India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs.

His 71st century came after 1020 days as he struggled to score runs due to lack of form. Before this match, he scored his last century in 2019 against Bangladesh.

With this century, Kohli joined Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul as only the fourth batsman in the history of Indian cricket to score a ton in all formats of the game.

He hit 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI centuries in his career, and also equaled Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 centuries.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Related News

Latest News