Cricket: Perfect 10 for Shashank Nayak in HCA U-19 league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

HCA president Mohd Azharuddin congratulating Shashank Nayak for taking 10 wickets in a match, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Nalgonda DCA’s Shashank Nayak achieved a perfect 10 by scalping 10/7 in the match against Candor Shrine in his side’s 10-wicket victory in the HCA Under-19 School and College League-Cum-Knockout tournament, on Wednesday.

In another match, M Devender slammed an unbeaten 243 as his side Warangal DCA crushed Olivemount Global High School by 439 runs.

Brief Scores:

St Mary’s Jr College Basheerbagh 213 in 46.2 overs (Aryan Parakh 110; T Shiva 3/16) lost to Sri Chaitanya East Marredpally 214/4 in 38.2 overs (C Siddharth Rao 95); Cal Public School 84 in 31 overs (B Vishal Yadav 5/21) lost to Khammam DCA 85/6 in 13 overs (K Puneet 3/35); Global Indian Int School 96 in 31.5 overs (N Harshavardhan Reddy 4/17, Mohd Taha Sajid 3/15) lost to St Andrew’s Bowenpally 97/0 in 12.4 overs (Irshaan Singh 55no); Warangal DCA 476/3 in 45 overs (K Rohith Reddy 66, M Devender 243 no, K Arogya Chandra 62 no) bt Olivemount Global High school 37 in 15.1 overs (B Kumar 4/26, Varuneshwar 4/3); Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 312/5 in 50 overs (Aaron George 180, R Alankrith 57; Ch Sonu 3/49) bt Karimnagar DCA 149 in 44.5 overs (Md Arshad 59, O Mahas 3/32, Avik Dixit 4/31); Little Flower Jr College 185 in 33.4 overs (Abdul Malik 4/62) lost to Hidayah Jr College 187/4 in 25.4 overs (Nehal Sher Khan 66); Oakridge Int School Bachupally 338 in 50 overs (Aarush 57, Vasu Dev Saho 94, Aryan Reddy 3/41) bt Little scholar School Sanathnagar 202 in 42.2 overs (Aryan Reddy 112, Hrishikesh 54; Vasudev Saho 6/31); Dr B R Ambedkar Degree College 78 in 27 overs (Vivek Singh 4/7) lost to NRI Jr College 79 no loss in 8.3 overs (Harshith Choudhary 59no); Loyola Junior College 160 in 38.2 overs (Gurshant Singh 3/23) bt Suchitra Academy School 95 in 30.5 overs (Chandan Singh 3/5); Sri Akash Jr College 404/7 in 50 overs (G Smaran 54, Syed Ghazi Abbas 133, Mohd Farees 77; K Sonthalia 3/78) bt Gitanjali School Begumpet 104 in 26.4 overs (Mohd Abdul Ikram 4/6); Wesley Jr College 67 in 22.4 overs (B Varun Sandesh 3/26, RVikram Rathod 3/2) lost to Telangana Tribal Welfare 68/2 in 8.3 overs; Pallavi Model School Alwal 123 in 34.3 overs (Pradyumn Rao 3/33, Shreyansh 3/26) lost to Sreenidhi Int School Aziznagar 124/2 in 14.4 overs (Satya Sai Yashaswi 61no); Hyderabad School of Excellence 414/5 in 45 overs (Kachchhi Wafi 50, Mohd Rizwan 112, Arbaz Baig 143, Nafeesul Haq 51) bt DPS Nacharam 49 in 15.3 overs (V Saidulu 3/15, Ahmed Khan 3/15, G Shiva Shankar 3/1); Chirec Int School 320/4 in 45 overs (M Anirudh 110, Ashutosh 107no) bt Birla Open Mind 150 in 38.3 overs (Lav Mohan Gupta 3/25, Amogh Goyel 3/26); Gowtham Jr College ECIL 275 in 49 overs (D Manish 55; G Rithish reddy 3/62) bt ICFAI 253 in 47.5 overs (G Rithish Reddy 54, Aditya Mangat 145; C Anvith Reddy 4/44, D Manish 3/51); Candor Shrine 38 in 14 overs (Shashank Nayak 10/7) lost to Nalgonda DCA 42/0 in 4.3 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: M Devender 243 no, Aaron George 180, Aditya Mangat 145, Arbaz Baig 143, Syed Ghazi Abbas 133, Aryan Parakh 110, Aryan Reddy 112, Mohd Rizwan 112, M Anirudh 110, Ashutosh 107no,

Five or more wickets: Vasudev Saho 6/31, B Vishal Yadav 5/21