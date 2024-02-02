Friday, Feb 2, 2024
Home | News | Only Brs Can Ensure Voice Of Telangana Heard In Parliament Ktr

Only BRS can ensure that voice of Telangana is heard in Parliament: KTR

BRS working president K T Rama Rao emphasized that the influence of Telangana in Parliament is largely attributed to the efforts of BRS.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 2 February 2024, 03:53 PM
Only BRS can ensure that voice of Telangana is heard in Parliament: KTR

Hyderabad: The voice of Telangana is being heard in Parliament so far just because of the BRS and it is imperative that the voice of Telangana turned more vociferous to safeguard the interests of the State, said BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday.

Related News

Latest News