Only BRS can ensure that voice of Telangana is heard in Parliament: KTR

Addressing a meeting of the party workers organised to celebrate the re-election of Ch Malla Reddy as MLA in Medchal assembly constituency, he said people should ensure an emphatic win for the BRS nominees in the ensuing parliamentary polls to ensure that the voice Telangana would continue to resonate in Parliament.

Barring the BRS MPs, no one else could raise voice against the raw deal meted out to the Telangana State in the sharing of Krishna waters. They had been fighting for the interests of the State rather relentlessly. The BJP had four MPs from the State. The Congress had three MPs. But they all had drawn a blank in fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the State.

Exuding confidence that the BRS would fare well in the parliamentary polls in the State this time, Rama Rao reiterated that the party would stand by all its workers and functionaries and ensure their full protection by all means. Referring to instances where in false cases were being foisted against the BRS workers, he said that the party would not tolerate such tactics.

All the 38 MLAs of the party would reach out to party men in case they were subjected to attacks and false cases and fight for them. Despite tall claims being made by the Chief Minister on the electoral prospects of his party in the ensuing Parliamentary polls, he made it clear that the Congress would not be able to retain present seats.

The Chief Minister had made it pretty clear that his government would not be able to implement all the six guarantees and 420 promises unless that Congress Party was elected to power at the Centre. But the BRS would continue to be after the Congress government in the state until every promise made by it to the people was fulfilled.

Uncertainty looms large over the of over 6.5 lakh auto men in the State. Ever since the government introduced the free bus travel for women, the auto drivers were literally on the roads.

They were left in such a miserable condition that one of them had burnt his auto near Praja Bhavan to draw the attention of the public and the officials. The BRS would make the Congress to fulfil each of the 420 assurances given to the people during the assembly elections.

It would be beyond the scope of the Congress to fight the BJP. Only the strong regional parties would be able to stall the Modi juggernaut, he reiterated.