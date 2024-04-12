BJP duped public by not creating 20 crore jobs promised during polls: Sridhar Babu

Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu urged Congress workers to vigorously pursue victory in the Peddapalli Parliament constituency during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 07:06 PM

MLA Vinod and Vivek felicitate minister Sridhar Babu during a meeting of the Congress conducted in Bellampalli on Friday

Mancherial: Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu asked Congress workers to strive hard for the party victory from Peddapalli Parliament constituency in ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a party workers meeting in Bellampalli town on Friday, Sridhar Babu said the BJP and the BRS were trying to inconvenience the Congress-led state government.

He said efforts were being made to resolve major challenges of the public within three months after formation of the government. He lauded local MLA Vinod for striving hard to develop Bellampalli segment through national rural employment guarantee scheme and special development fund.

Also Read Govt taking steps to overcome water scarcity: Sridhar Babu

The minister recalled that G Venkata Swamy, father of Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek and Vinod had contributed greatly for the growth of this region. He said that Vivek had requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure better drinking water to Bellampalli town with the help of Sripada Sagar Yellampalli project.

He alleged that the BJP duped the public by not keeping its promise to provide 20 crore jobs if voted to power. The union government was attempting to sell the public sector undertaking LIC to private firms, while privatizing the state-owned coal giant SCCL.

He asked people to give a thought before casting votes for BJP candidates.

The Congress candidate fom Peddapalli, Vamshi said that he entered politics with a motto to serve people. Chennur MLA Vivek, Vinod, former government whip N Odelu, INTUC leader Venkat Rao and many others were present.