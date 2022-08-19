Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal clarifies divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree

Hyderabad: Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has asked his fans to not believe rumours about his relationship status with wife Dhanashree Verma after social media was flooded with posts about the couple’s alleged divorce.

Taking to Instagram, Chahal wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.”

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020. The couple trended big time on social media as they shared cryptic posts on Instagram. Dhanashree has also dropped ‘Chahal’ from her name on her Instagram handle, leading the Internet to believe that all is not well between the couple.

Dhanashree Verma is a Youtuber and dance choreographer with a wide following on her Instagram. Chahal, on the other hand, will next be seen in action in the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning August 27. India will play their first match against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.