Crime rate low in Telangana than other States: Home Minister

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said the crime rate in Telangana was low compared to other States in the country.

Participating in the Police Commemoration Day, which is now officially named the Police Flag Day at the LB Indoor Stadium, the Minister said there were no communal incidents in the city.

All festivals were celebrated in a peaceful manner and the police played a key role in it, the Minister said, adding the police department was according top priority to the safety and security of the women.

The Telangana Women Safety Wing also organised a month-long campaign in the name of CybHer to prevent women and children from cyber crimes, he added.

