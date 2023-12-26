Crime rate in Warangal commissionerate limits sees 7.71 percent surge in 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Warangal: Police commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha said that the year 2023 had witnessed a noticeable surge in reported crimes with 7.71 percent increase in reported incidents compared to the previous year. While a total of 14,530 cases reported as of date this year, the number of cases reported in the last year was 13,489 under the Warangal police commissionerate limits which include Hanamkonda, Warangal and Jangaon districts.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the CP said, “44 murder cases were registered in 2023, marking a 2.5 per cent increase from the 41 cases reported in 2022. Investigations into the root causes reveal that a substantial portion of these cases, nearly 33 per cent, stemmed from family disputes, while property and land-related conflicts also played a significant role,”

Shockingly,184 cases of rape were reported during the year.

A detailed analysis uncovered that 31 per cent of the reported rapes originated from kidnapping incidents that evolved into rape or POCSO offences. Additionally, a disturbing 32 per cent were reported due to false promises of marriage. In many cases, assaults were done by individuals known to the victims, including family members, friends, or acquaintances.

Meanwhile, the cyber crimes were on the rise with 1,095 cases being registered under the IT Act in 2023 and 69 per cent of these cases were attributed to online fraud. On the other hand, 2023 also witnessed a rise in property-related offences, with 911 cases being reported. Robberies witnessed a sharp surge of 28 per cent compared to the previous year, followed closely by night housebreaking and automobile thefts. “The statistics concerning road safety are distressing, with 1,526 reported road accidents.

Tragically, these accidents resulted in 487 fatalities and left 1,361 individuals injured. Fatal accidents accounted for 450 cases, while 838 were non-fatal incidents,” the CP added.