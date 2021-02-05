Crop loan scam: Ten farmers taken in to custody in Peddapalli

Farmers from Ramagiri and Mutharam mandals obtained crop loans from Telangana Gramina Bank, Kalwacherla branch of Ramagiri mandal by producing fake pattadar passbooks

Peddapalli: Ramagiri police reportedly took ten farmers into custody as part of investigation in connection with obtaining crop loans by producing fake pattadar passbooks. Farmers from Ramagiri and Mutharam mandals obtained crop loans from Telangana Gramina Bank, Kalwacherla branch of Ramagiri mandal by producing fake pattadar passbooks.

Based on the complaint by bank authorities, Ramagiri police registered the case against 153 farmers and began investigation. On Friday, cops took ten of them into custody and produced them before Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, source said. As many as 153 farmers from Navabpet and Begampet of Ramagiri mandal and Machupeta, Lakkaram, Maidambanda and Sarwaharam of Mutharam mandals took crop loans from Telangana Gramina Bank. They obtained crop loans amounting to Rs 1.99 crore during the period of 2016 to 2018 by producing fake land documents.

As the farmers failed to clear loan amounts even after completion of loan period, bank authorities began investigation and came to know shocking details. While some of them took loan by producing fake land documents in the name of others, a few of them produced fake pattadar passbooks on their names. After coming to know about the scam, bank managar Premanand lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, Ramagiri police registered the case against 153 persons and began investigation.

Premanand said they issued demand notice and legal notices to farmers as they failed to clear loan amounts even after completion of loan period. Later, land details of farmers were also enquired with the local Tahsildhars. It came to know that 153 farmers obtained loans by producing fake land documents. Of them, two were cleared of loan amount, he said.

