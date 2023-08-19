CRPF director general visits Jharkhand to strengthen anti-Maoist operations

Published Date - 11:25 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Ranchi: In a significant stride towards bolstering anti-Maoist endeavors, Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), embarked on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

This two-day visit, August 18-19, came in the wake of recent anti-Maoist operations in the West Singhbhum region, resulting in the obliteration of a Naxal camp and substantial recoveries of IEDs, explosives, and ration materials.

During the said operation against the Maoists, three personnel of the security forces made the ultimate sacrifice while one jawan was wounded.

Thaosen, DG CRPF, alongside senior officers, arrived at Chaibasa on Saturday.

The primary objectives were to uplift the morale of the officers and personnel involved in the operation, assess operational readiness, and ensure strategic preparedness. Detailed deliberations took place with local police and CRPF officials, delving into meticulous strategic planning to combat the Maoist threat.

Subsequently, DG CRPF and the senior officials proceeded to visit the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the interior area of West Singhbhum. Amidst the ranks, DG CRPF instilled a renewed sense of purpose and determination, acknowledging the valiant service of officers and troops deployed in the region.

In his address, DG CRPF praised the ongoing anti-Maoist operations within Jharkhand. He affirmed that the Maoist movement in the state is in its final stages, confined to an extremely limited area. DG CRPF expressed unwavering confidence that the remaining Maoist activities would be swiftly quelled, and security forces are on the cusp of achieving a decisive victory over this menace. He lauded the valour and courage exhibited by CRPF personnel in their relentless fight against Naxalism.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF held discussions with senior officials of CRPF and also met DG Jharkhand Police and other senior officials at Ranchi. The discussions revolved around the current Maoist landscape in the state and the tactical strategies employed by security forces to counter the threat.