Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured in a militant attack on security forces party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The ultras opened fire on a joint naka party of police and CRPF at Gangoo in Pulwama district, a police official said.

The injured CRPF personnel has been hospitalised.

Further details of the incident are awaited, the official said