Chhattisgarh police refutes Maoist’s claims on casualties in Jan 16 PLGA attack on CRPF camp

They asserted that only four security personnel have lost their lives in the attack.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 01:51 PM

Kothagudem: Chhattisgarh police have refuted the claims of CPI (Maoist) party that as many as 35 security personnel were killed in the PLGA attack on CRPF Dharmaram camp in Pamed area of Bijapur district on January 16.

The police described the claims of CPI (Maoist) central regional bureau (CRB) Spokesperson Pratap about the casualties on the police side as far-fetched and baseless. They asserted that only four security personnel have lost their lives in the attack.

According to sources as many as 65 Maoist sympathisers and those supporting the Maoists have been apprehended in Bastar region in a week following the attack and probe was underway into the incident.