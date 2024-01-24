Kothagudem SP Rohith Raju visits Chennapuram and Dharmaram CRPF camps

Kothagudem SP interacted with the officials and inquired about the current situation in the border agency villages in the wake of recent Maoists attack on the camps

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 11:00 PM

SP B Rohith Raju visited Chennapuram and Dharmaram CRPF camps on Maoist-affected border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh States on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju visited Chennapuram and Dharmaram CRPF camps on Maoist-affected border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh States on Wednesday.

The SP interacted with the officials and inquired about the current situation in the border agency villages in the wake of recent Maoists attack on the camps. He inspected the site of the incident and praised the fighting spirit of CRPF officers and staff who repelled the Maoists.

Also Read Kothagudem municipal chairperson confident of winning floor test

Earlier in the day, Rohith Raju along with additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and trainee IPS Vikrant Singh attended the closing ceremony of mandal level volleyball competitions organised by Dummugudem police at Mulakapadu. 50 teams participated in the competition held for four days.

Addressing the sportspersons the SP said that the youth in the agency areas should excel in sports along with education and bring a good name to the area. A sports complex would soon be developed by the police at a cost of Rs 2 crore for the youth in Dummugudem mandal, he informed.

The main objective of the district police was the development and welfare of the tribal people living in the remote agency areas of the district. Police would take up programmes to reach out to the people in the agency areas. Rohith Raju said. The local youth and people thanked the SP for developing a sports complex.