CSMRS team to join further studies on Madigadda barrage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), will commence its studies on the geotechnical issues involved in the construction of Medigadda barrages. The CMSRS is an attached wing of the Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti and it deals exclusively with problems in geotechnical engineering, construction materials and allied field relevant to river valley projects.

The CSMRS team is expected to reach Medigadda by Friday. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), another major research organisation under the Department of Water Resources, Minister of Jal Shakti is already engaged in simultaneous studies on the barrage. CWPRS is specialised in hydraulic and allied studies and it will make recommendations for optimising life of designs of hydraulic structures.

Studies in these areas are crucial for taking up permanent repairs to the barrages, said officials. As limited work time is available, the Irrigation Department officials have asked the L&T that has been executing the interim works as recommended by the NDSA, to step up the pace of operations.

Two gates were identified in the seventh block of project for removal and work is nearing completion on one of them. Works on the Annaram and Sundilla barrages were being implemented simultaneously, as they are the key components of the KLIS to carry the water through multi stage pumping of water up to Yellampalli project.

The NDSA team is also expected to revisit the project for its final phase of investigations before the volume of inflows into the project rise further as it would render the barrage structures inaccessible. The NDSA team will be submitting it report next month.

The interim works in progress were being monitored personally by the top brass of the Irrigation Department as the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy will be visiting the project after the State Formation Day celebrations due on June 2. The date of his visit will be finalised in a day or two , they said.