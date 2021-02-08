Custodial death: Telangana HC tells eyewitness to cooperate with police

The petitioner had filed a case against Manthani Police Station officials stating the deceased succumbed due to the custodial torture the police put him through and not because of ‘suspicious circumstances’ as they registered.

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed P Nagamani, an advocate who had witnessed custodial death of Sheelam Rangaiah, to cooperate with the police station in Ramagundam and arrive at a viable solution.

The Commissioner of Police was previously directed to file a report with regard to the various allegations made about the alleged custodial death. The petitioner, Nagamani, who appeared as a party in person, stated that false cases were being filed against her and her husband. She also pointed out to consistent death threats for having handled earlier cases, including on atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The court held that if the advocate claims to have seen the deceased go through custodial torture, she must follow the orders and must not be detained upon her appearance in the police station. The court concluded stating that such cases should be filed in a personal capacity and not as public interest litigations.

Transfer petitions

The panel disposed of a batch of transfer petitions filed before it for transfer of cases to the Supreme Court, pertaining to Adjudicating Authority for Insolvency Resolution Process for Personal Guarantors to Corporate Debtors. The court stated that upon receiving of orders from the Supreme Court all matters with respect to it shall be immediately transferred. All issues raised under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in this case shall be only heard before the Supreme Court. The Court observed that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is also a party in this matter.

Places of worship

A writ petition was filed before the High Court to declare the actions of the State government for not making temporary arrangements for prayer following the alleged demolition of places of worship at the Old Secretariat. The court had previously directed the petitioner to file a list of mosques within one km radius of the building but he failed to do so. The panel observed that the petitioner Mohd Feroz Khan’s only contention was that no due process of law was followed and did not request for any alternative arrangements. The matter was adjourned to September.