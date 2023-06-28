Customised carved coconuts, a trend booming in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Making weddings personalized by adding unique elements is at the top of the list for all the couples. As weddings call for loads of work and running around, couples have thought of a unique way to keep their guests hydrated throughout the event with coconut water stalls!

These coconut water stands have become a standout at weddings, especially those that take place during daytimes. The unique concept is also in demand for corporate events, which is adding a distinctive yet interesting element to the event. While you might think these are just coconuts from street vendors, well they are not!

They are peeled coconuts that are carved with a logo, hashtag, pictures, or anything that the organizer wants. The concept of customized carved coconuts was started by Mr. Coconut in India, which runs an online business and sends out these customized carved coconuts to people across India for their events.

“We got this idea from Thailand where peeled coconuts are served chilled. We thought of starting this in India but making it customized with carvings according to clients’ requirements whether it is a wedding logo, caricature, photo, or any other corporate logo,” said Shivam Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Mr. Coconut.

At a time when many people have been trying to avoid carbonated and sugary drinks to prevent health issues, this organic drink that is fit for any age group is seen almost everywhere. Now this trend of bringing a personalised touch to events with carved coconuts has been booming in Hyderabad.

“While the rates for these customised carved coconuts depend on the quantity, location, and packages the customer chooses, the cost for one customised coconut would be around Rs 200 with a minimum quantity of 100 pieces,” added Shivam.

The brand has three packages to choose from, a gold package in which they send in the customised coconut with organic straws and a punching key to open the coconuts.

In the diamond package, they will send in customised coconuts, straws, and a specialised coco bartender for serving and opening the coconuts, and in the third package the platinum, they send the same things as in the diamond package along with a cart or a counter for the coconuts.