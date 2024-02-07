Customs officials seize 24K rhodium-plated gold weighing 386 gm at Mumbai Airport

Earlier in the day, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg of gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials.

By ANI Updated On - 7 February 2024, 10:35 PM

Mumbai: Customs officials seized 24K rhodium-plated gold collectively weighing 386 grams at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday.

Gold was concealed in a purse, mobile charger and hairdryer, said Officials of Mumbai Airport Customs.

Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in-bag of 5 accused, revealed customs officials.