Telangana: Police nab three burglars, seize eight tolas of gold at Patancheru

The accused were involved in 13 burglary cases under Patancheru and BDL Bhanur police station limits over the last year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 07:15 PM

Sangareddy: Patancheru police arrested three persons on charges of burglary and seized eight tolas of gold and 20 tolas of silver among other material.

The accused were involved in 13 burglary cases under Patancheru and BDL Bhanur police station limits over the last year. The accused were Kumara Jampana, Kandhi Vignesh and CC Lakshman. According to Inspector Praveen Reddy, the accused identified the houses that remained locked during the night. A case has been registered. The accused were produced before court.

