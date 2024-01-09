Gold remains flat at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams; silver climbs Rs 450

However, silver climbed Rs 450 to Rs 76,750 per kilogram. It settled at Rs 76,300 per kg in the previous trade.

By PTI Published Date - 9 January 2024, 05:33 PM

New Delhi: Gold price remained flat at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

However, silver climbed Rs 450 to Rs 76,750 per kilogram. It settled at Rs 76,300 per kg in the previous trade.

“Gold prices steadied on Tuesday in the Delhi markets, trading flat at Rs 63,200/10 grams, unchanged from the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the futures trade, the February contract of gold rose Rs 261 to Rs 62,356 per 10 grams on the MCX. Also, the March contract of silver advanced Rs 176 to Rs 72,603 per kilogram on the exchange.

In the global markets, gold and silver are trading marginally higher at USD 2,031 per ounce and USD 23.10 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,031 per ounce, up by USD 2 from the previous close in the international markets.

Navneet Damani, senior VP of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold traded steady after inching lower in the previous session as stronger-than-expected US labour data saw markets reconsider expectations for early monetary policy interest rate cuts.