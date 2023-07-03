Customs officials seize heroin worth Rs 14 crore at Hyderabad Airport

A total of 2,027 grams of the drug valued at Rs 14.2 crores is seized. The passenger has been arrested and produced before the court, said officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: In a major drug bust, the Customs officials at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad seized nearly two kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 14 crore from a passenger on Monday.

On suspicion, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of the customs department stopped a woman passenger, a national from the Republic of Burundi, who had arrived from Nairobi via Sharjah by a flight on Sunday.

“On examination of baggage of the passenger, it was observed that eight traditional African dresses, a handbag, three soaps were found. However, the baggage appeared to be heavier than normal weight raising suspicion about the consignment,” customs officials stated.

The officials opened the bag and found that heroin stuffed in small packets was concealed in buttons of dresses, walls and layers of handbag and soaps.

“A total of 2,027 grams of the drug valued at Rs 14.2 crores is seized. The passenger has been arrested and produced before the court,” added the officials.