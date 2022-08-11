Cyber congress aims to educate students on cybercrime: Karimnagar CP

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana addressing the concluding sesssion of cyber congress in Karimnagar on thursday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana informed that in order to educate students about cybercrime, the police department has organized training in the name of cyber congress.

The Commissioner participated in the grand finale ceremony of ‘Cybher-III’ as cyber congress, an online training programme on cybercrime, organized by Women Safety Wing Telangana Police and School Education Department here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana assured that besides filling confidence, support would also be extended to the people who were cheated by online frauds. Expressing concern over the disappearance of values and the natural system, CP advised the people to accept only good things.

He also advised the students to bring the problems to the notice of their parents if they were undergoing any troubles. Students, who underwent training through the police department, should educate others, he said and advised the people not to utilize unknown mobile apps.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal advised the students to go ahead by understanding the training programme organized by the police department. The handbook published in the name of ‘cybercrime’ would be more useful, she informed and advised the students to utilize social media only for their needs and not waste time by utilizing it unnecessarily.

DGP M Mahender Reddy delivered his speech through virtual mode from Hyderabad. On this occasion, students, teachers and mentors, who showed excellent performance in the training, were presented prizes.

District education officer Janardhan Rao, Additional DCP (law and order) S Srinivas, ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, and C Pratap, nodal officer Kruparani, inspectors Natesh, Mallesh, Ramesh and Murali were present.