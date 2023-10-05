Don’t give money to Visaka Industries, says Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Congress Party leader and president of the Amberpet Cricket Club V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday said that no money from the Hyderabad Cricket Association should be paid to Visaka Industries, instead to use the money in building cricket stadiums in Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Warangal and other places of the State.

Speaking on Thursday, the former Rajya Sabha MP said the agreement between the HCA officials and Visaka Industries for the construction of the stadium was illegal and they have benefited a lot so far from the association in terms of taking corporate boxes and ticket money during the Indian Premier League.

He questioned HCA officials in their commitment in developing the game in the State.

“The Visaka Industries entered into the agreement with HCA in 2005-06 and gave Rs 4.32 crore against which they have claimed several concessions. Unfortunately, the above agreement was unilateral and against the spirit of the Partnership Act of 1956. The various benefits enjoyed by them totalled to around Rs 17 crore as of 2017 itself. During the IPL matches, they have demanded the payment of Rs 75 lakh per season as benefits apart from corporate boxers and other tickets which was obliged by the then office bearers,” he said.

“In the contract, all the rights of HCA were surrendered to Visaka Industries,” he added.