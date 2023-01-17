Cyber Talk: Importance of online reputation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 17 January 23

The Internet is the new first impression, and people are measured online by likes, comments, and reviews. What happens if negative, misleading, inaccurate, and damaging content, rumours, lies, hurtful material or images, harmful reviews, or anonymous posts from troublesome sites appear in our social media search results?

Checking up on a prospective employer’s social media profiles has become a regular routine for many prospective employees. Social media influencer must invest time and effort on social media to bring out the positivity of the brand or celebrity.

Important points to be considered:

As we know, online reputation is a process of controlling what shows up when someone searches for a brand or a celebrity. There is a need to control the search results because they may contain inaccurate, misleading, or negative content that may adversely influence them.

* Monitoring and notification management – Brands must constantly monitor internet for mentions or even someone who has tagged them, as well as notifying them when something is posted about them, whether positive or negative

* Social Media Gain – Track influencers/fans/competitors who follow you and have best people to follow lists and actively engage with them by posting content worth sharing

* Online reputation repair modifies the damage done due to negative posts by identifying, analysing, and promoting the right content that will effectively suppress existing negative content

* Content Suppression and Removal – Removing traces of all nudity, deep fakes, exploitation, medical, financial, doxing, copyright violation, and other negative content

* Digital Branding – Digital brand management controls brand identity, visibility, and credibility. It establishes the brand, separates it from the competition, and fosters an emotional connection with the target audience

* Brand Optimisation – Establish your online brand and ensure you’re sending consistent, positive content across all social media channels

* Content Outreach – Finding new sites, groups to post positive content helps you grow online audience

* Celebrity crisis management entails responding quickly to negative comments and posts so that negative information does not tarnish reputation on the internet. Negative comments that go unanswered appear to readers to be true

Attack on brands and celebrities online:

* Unwanted comments from fans/followers

* False accusations

* Negative mentions in news articles

* Defamatory or false statements on social media platforms

* Web pages set up to shame your brand or celebrity online image and reputation

Reputation management channels:

* Sponsored – influencer content, blog posts and social media adverts

* Earned Media – Newspapers magazines, News sites, Research papers, Radio mentions and Television adverts and press releases

* Shared Media – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube Etc.

* Owned Media – Website, Blog, White papers, Case Studies and Infographics

To 10 tips for increasing social media presence:



* Having a strong brand identity team

* Following related accounts

* Actively engaging with your followers on all occasions

* create a calendar to schedule your postings

* Collaborate or cross market across your other social media platforms

* Identify the right and popular hashtags

* Seek out support from press and agencies for interviews, and speaking opportunities

* Build partnership campaigns with companies and social media influencers

* Utilise your existing analytical data to tailor your strategy according to past experiences

* Let your customer service team and social media teams work together in campaigns

Conclusion:

Your brand makes you relevant and your reputation makes you credible. The need for online reputation management (ORM) is imperative as internet never forgets. Use reputed ORM tools like Locobuzz, Reputology, Mention, SentiOne and Reputation Defender for better performance.