Cyber Talk: Learn the ins and outs of Threads App

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Technology platforms are forced to constantly evolve to meet the new narrative viewpoints and consumption patterns of users. Threads App provides a new way for users to express themselves, engage with others, and share their stories. In simple terms, it has the ability to do better visual storytelling and is a perfect platform for announcing step-by-step guides, product show cases, personal stories, and in-depth discussions with interactive engagement.

You log in using your Instagram account and post links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. Officials from Facebook stated that on the first day, the app attracted 2 million signups in two hours, 5 million signups in four hours, and 10 million registered users in seven hours.

Few features of Threads

* Communication with Close Friends – Threads focuses on making it possible for users to communicate with their close ones on Instagram.

* Status Updates – Setting a status that only your close friends can see is one of Threads’ best features.

* Camera Centric Interface – The camera is highlighted in Threads. The app immediately takes you to the camera when you open it, allowing you to quickly capture and share moments with your close friends.

* Automatic Sharing – Users of Threads have the option to configure automatic sharing with a select group of close friends.

* Stories Integration – Within the Threads app, users can access Instagram Stories that their close friends have posted.

* Privacy Controls – A key feature of Threads is privacy. Users can choose who can send those messages, view their status updates, and get sharing updates automatically.

* Limited Public Content – Unlike traditional social media platforms, Threads doesn’t offer open-ended browsing options or much public content.

Threads Vs Twitter

* There is a character limit of 280 characters on Twitter and a 500-character limit in Threads, allowing users to share longer and more comprehensive thoughts or stories.

* Individual tweets can be liked, retweeted, and replied to, while threads can be retweeted or replied to.

* A single tweet can go viral faster than an entire thread, so threads may spread slower than individual tweets.

* Twitter is better considering the attention span, current consumption patterns, character size, and single tweet promotion.

Few Hacks and Tips for Threads

Official reports of cybercrimes that took place on Threads have not been made. However, it is crucial that we protect our online identity.

* Switch your Threads profile to public or private. i.e., Go to Settings ->;; Privacy ->;; and click on the private profile option to turn your public Threads profile into a private profile.

* Report, hide, and mute unwanted accounts i.e., Click on the three-dot icon on top of the post, and select mute, hide, or report with a single click.

* Hide offensive words and phrases i.e., Go to Settings ->;; Privacy >;; Hidden words ->;; and custom offensive words and phrases to add custom offensive words and phrases

* Take a break from Threads. i.e., Go to Settings ->;; Account ->;; Take a break and select the reminder option to take a break from Threads.

* Enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA) i.e., Go to Settings ->;; Account –

>;; Security ->;; two-factor authentication and enter the code as requested.

* Ensure you have strong and unique passwords (i.e., Have capital letters, special characters Numbers.) for your account to prevent unauthorised access.

